NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doña Ana County will soon have a brand new fire station. A groundbreaking for the new fire station #2 in Anthony, New Mexico, will be held on Dec. 19 at 1 p.m.

“The new station is a result of the growth we are experiencing in Anthony,” said Fire Chief Shannon Cherry in a news release. “The existing fire station in Anthony is landlocked, so we were unable to build up or out. This new station will allow us to increase staffing, reduce response times, and better prepare to meet the growing needs of the community.”

The total cost of the station is $5,501,850. It is also expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.