Don Juan de Onate statue in Rio Arriba County comes down

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A monument to a controversial Spanish conquistador is coming down in northern New Mexico. Monday crews began removing the statue of Don Juan de Onate in Alcalde. From the video, crews are seen carrying the statue away on a forklift. For years, activists have fought to get rid of Onate monuments around the state saying he represents the cruelty Native Americans suffered as conquistadors pushed out the Native people to claim the land.

Onate himself is known for the 1599 Acoma Massacre that left hundreds of Acoma dead many with their feet cut off. He’s also known as the founder of the colony of New Mexico where Spanish families would settle. Hundreds have petitioned to the Rio Arriba County Commission to remove the statue and Monday they did but according to County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo, the county manager authorized the removed based on information that destruction or damage to the statue at a planned demonstration Monday and in the future was highly probable.

Jaramillo goes on to say that a final policy decision has not been made about the statue and the commission welcomes a respectful and civil discussion from residents about the future of the statue. The removal of this statue comes as cities across the country take down monuments dedicated to Confederate leaders and generals. An Onate statue at the Albuquerque Museum was also recently vandalized.

A message from the Rio Arriba County Commission website:

As many in our community have noticed, the County’s statue of Don Juan de Oñate was removed today and taken to storage. County Manager Tomas Campos authorized this controversial decision based upon information that destruction or damage to the statue and County property at this afternoon’s demonstration, and in the future, was highly probable. Rio Arriba County residents need to understand that a final policy decision has not been made about the Oñate statue other than its removal today to protect it from damage or destruction. The County Commission welcomes a respectful and civil discussion from its residents about the future of the Oñate statue. Thank you.

