Don Diego de Vargas statue found in backyard of home

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A statue of a conquistador, removed from Cathedral Park in Santa Fe, has been found in someone’s backyard. A photo taken by former Santa Fe City Councilor Ronald S. Trujillo shows the Don Diego de Vargas statue in the backyard of a home. He is not saying specifically where and it is not known who the home belongs to.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber had the statue removed from the park last June. Current Santa Fe City Councilor Joanne Vigil-Coppler says that she remembers having a conversation with Mayor Webber after the statue was removed and that he said he didn’t know where it had been placed. Santa Fe City Spokesperson, Dave Herndon, also confirmed with KRQE News 13 that both Mayor Webber and the Santa Fe city manager were told that the statue was being stored in a city facility.

However, the Santa Fe New Mexican quotes him saying the mayor was told the Don Diego de Vargas statue was in “safekeeping.” But the spokesperson did not provide any more details.