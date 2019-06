What began as a domestic call turns quickly into a deputy-involved shooting in Santa Fe. Deputies say when they tried to arrest Melisco Gallegos at his home near Old Pecos Trail and Rodeo Road on Monday, he fled in his truck, and at one point, rammed three patrol vehicles with deputies inside.

One deputy fired two shots, hitting Gallego’s truck. He was arrested shortly afterward, and charged with aggravated battery on a peace office, damaging property, and evading arrest.