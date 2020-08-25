Dolores Huerta named one of USA Today’s ‘Women of the Century’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local labor leader has been named woman of the century. At 90-years-old, New Mexico native Dolores Huerta is among 99 other women listed in USA Today who have made a major impact on the U.S. in the last 100 years.

In 1962, Huerta co-founded what became the United Farm Workers Union with Cesar Chavez. The two led dome of the most influential farm worker strikes, boycotts, and marches nationwide. and fought to get contracts for farm workers in California, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Huerta also went on to work closely with the Kennedys and Obamas. Sixty-years-later she continues pushing for change using her iconic slogan, “si se puede”.

