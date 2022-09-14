ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair. Admission for all is only $1. All rides will also only be $1, with a minimum ticket purchase of $10. Gates opened at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

The New Mexico Higher Education Department is also hosting a pathways to college and career day at the fairgrounds Wednesday. Happening Wednesday night, the PCRA Rodeo is taking place at 6:45 p.m. at Tingley Coliseum. For full list of events happening at the fair Wednesday, visit the state fair events page.