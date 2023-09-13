ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is Dollar Day at the New Mexico State Fair. Admission to the fair and all rides will only cost fairgoers $1.

Wednesday is also Pathways to College and Careers Day. A college and career fair will take place until 3 p.m. This gives people an opportunity to learn about education and career opportunities available around New Mexico. The 2023 cake contest will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the creative arts building. Tingley Coliseum will be holding a calf scramble at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.