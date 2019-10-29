DOH reports decrease in drug overdoses across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health says it’s making some headway preventing drug overdoses.

The department says the number of patients at higher risk of overdosing dropped by up to 20% over a year. They also say the number of people at risk for developing chronic opioid use dropped by about 800 patients in that same time.

They credit some of the improvements with the increase in access to naloxone.

“We just really need to keep doing what we’re doing and that is, continue to work with healthcare providers to improve their prescribing and make naloxone more available so that opioid overdoses can be reversed,”

The Department of Health saw more than 1,100 reported opioid overdose reversals in the first quarter of this year. That’s compared to just over 500 the year before.