NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A respiratory illness is surfacing among dogs, and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Diagnostic Services Division is working with other groups to fight against the illness.

For now, health officials aren’t sure if the condition is a new disease or a combination of illnesses. They want to lessen the risk of dogs within the state.

Authorities are asking pet owners to avoid dog parks, grooming facilities, and boarding centers. They also suggest vaccinating your dogs.

Dogs in New Mexico have been reported to have symptoms of this syndrome, but they aren’t confirmed cases. More than 10 other states are seeing dogs with a kennel cough-like illness.

Symptoms include:

Trouble breathing

Wheezing

Coughing and/or sneezing

Fever

Discharge from eyes and/or nose

Lethargy

Dehydration

Loss of appetite

If you think your dog is sick, call your veterinarian.

See the full news release from the NMDA here.