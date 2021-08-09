Dogs and their puppies found abandoned outside Santa Fe Animal Shelter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter is at max capacity right now. In the past few weeks, they’ve found dogs abandoned outside their front gates. In two cases, the dogs they found outside either already had puppies were there with them or were days away from giving birth.

Debbie was found in late July and severely pregnant. Days after arriving she gave birth to eight puppies. A week later on August 5, Sophie and her nine puppies were found outside the front gates in a cage.

The shelter is now responsible for 17 new animals on top of an already full workload. The shelter believes these animals were abandoned because the owners couldn’t afford the puppies on the way. “These two cases are just another example of why we need to spay and neuter animals,” said Murad Kirdar, Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

Both moms and their pups aren’t available for adoption yet and won’t be until the puppies are old enough to be on their own. Even though they are at capacity, Kirdar says there is no reason to abandon animals outside their gates. They will still take in surrenders if it’s an emergency without penalty.

The shelter says each animal will cost around $650 to put through their system but the puppies will have additional costs due to their long stay and age. If you are looking to help out they have a fundraiser on their Facebook to help support the puppies and they are always looking for fosters.