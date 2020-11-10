Dog missing for 3 years reunites with owner after coming into NM shelter

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A dog that ended up in the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter is now back home with her family — in a different state. Kye went missing from a ranch in Colorado more than three years ago. After searching for months, her owner figured she was dead and eventually moved to the Houston area. However, she got a call last week that Kye was very much alive and in another state.

“I actually didn’t take the call. There were several calls from New Mexico. I was like ‘I don’t know anybody from New Mexico,'” said Shannon Ireland-Gordy, Kye’s owner. “‘Your name comes up on her record,’ and I said, ‘her record?’ and she said, ‘yeah, she’s a black Australian Shepherd’ and I was like, ‘oh my god.’ I’m still in shock. I mean, I grieved her, I thought she was dead. She’s been gone for so long.”

For the last couple years, the Australian Shepherd mix was nowhere to be found. Ireland-Gordy says they searched extensively for her when she went missing with no luck.

“I got Kye in Appalachia. I worked with family services out there and she would chase me around on the four-wheeler like she ran the mountains all the time,” said Ireland-Gordy. “But she would come home every night so it wasn’t abnormal for her to go around for a few hours and her not come back, but she just didn’t come back one night.”

In March of this year, she wandered into a Farmington woman’s yard who cared for her until she realized she just couldn’t do it anymore and brought the dog to the shelter last week. A quick scan of Kye’s microchip showed just how far she was from her owner.

“For a 12-13 year old dog, no matter how much time she has left, but she’s in great shape so hopefully quite a few years yet, but to spend that remaining time with the people she grew up with is really special,” said Stacie Voss, the Farmington Animal Welfare Director. “We’ve had a few here and there but really the time and the distance that this one has been is pretty unique. It’s usually maybe a month or two at the longest but this one that’s been three years was quite a big deal for us.”

After a quick groom, the shelter got Kye ready for her long trip home. A friend of Ireland-Gordy’s drove 18 hours to Farmington to pick her up and bring her back to her family. Kye’s owner says she’s already feeling at home in Texas and even reunited with her “brother.”

“I called her Kye and her ears perked up. Then when she saw Mason, Mason was the white Siberian Husky she grew up with, and she was like mama dog to him, so when she saw Mason, she was like, ‘oh, oh,'” said Ireland-Gordy. “She was the only pup out of an entire litter in the kennel that was alive. All the rest of them had died of some kind of illness that they didn’t know, so she was a fighter from the beginning. She’s pretty scrappy.”

The Farmington Regional Animal Shelter says this serves as a good reminder to get your dog microchipped. You never know where they may end up.

