SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family will be reunited with their dog, Rofus, after he went missing more than 11 months ago. He’s currently at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter who did a Zoom call with his family to confirm his identity.

Rofus was a gift to the Martinez family after their daughter and sister, nine-year-old Samora Moon, passed away from cancer. He provided the family with a lot of comfort during those challenging times.

Then in early September, he escaped from the family’s Santa Fe yard. He was found earlier this month. The Martinez family is currently in Spain, but will be reunited with Rofus on Monday when they get back.