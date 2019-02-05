Dog held at shelter for nearly 3 years still looking for home

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) - A dog locked up in a Roswell shelter for years due to a simple paperwork mistake is still looking for a permanent home, nearly a year after KRQE News 13 first reported the sad story. That makes four years without a permanent home.

Daize the dog was finally released from Roswell Animal Control last year after being held there for nearly three years.

"I met her the day she came into Animal Control and I made the promise that I would get her out,” said her foster mom, Rhonda Wilkes.

Daize's original owner was unable to care for her after she was sent to prison.

It wasn't until March 2018, when a missing piece of Daize's paperwork turned up, that they realized she should have been released back in 2015.

"It was upsetting that she was just stuck there because of a paper mishap,” said Wilkes.

Although not locked up in a cage anymore, Daize is still looking for her forever home almost a year later.

"I want her to have a long healthy life,” said Wilkes. "It does break your heart when you foster these animals."

Wilkes says despite not getting along with some dogs, she'd make the perfect pet.

"She is fantastic, she is sweet,” said Wilkes. “If you tell her no, she'll come over just like, I'm so sorry and start kissing on you..but she just loves to be around people.”

Wilkes says she's willing to wait as long as it takes until she finds the right person to adopt Daize.

"She's gotta be spoiled. She's got so much loving to catch up on,” said Wilkes.

Daize is spayed, up to date on shots and micro-chipped. If you're interested in adopting Daize, check out the Friends of Roswell Animals Facebook page for more information.