Dog escapes house fire in Sunland Park

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dog narrowly escaped a fire in Sunland Park that burned multiple buildings. The fire broke out at a home on Saturday evening and spread to the houses behind it. The owner of one of the homes wasn’t there at the time but her pitbull named Zeus was.

The owner of Zeus feared the worst when there was no sign of him at first. “We couldn’t find him. We thought he was burned down. I think he jumped through the other wall, and then we found him in the other street,” said owner Rita Perez. One firefighter suffered minor injuries but no one else was hurt. It’s not known what sparked the fire, the state fire marshal is investigating.