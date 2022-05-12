NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Defense stands by its decision to headquarter the United Spaces Command in Alabama instead of New Mexico. Kirtland Air Force Base was one of six finalists under consideration before the DOD selected Huntsville, Alabama early last year.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 11 de Mayo 2022
- New Mexico: Emergency SNAP benefits extended for another month in New Mexico
- Local Sports: Albuquerque Isotopes announce $9 berm tickets for upcoming Mariachis game
- Crime: Wife of New Mexico State University chancellor charged with battery
New Mexico leaders including Senator Martin Heinrich called for a review, arguing the decision was a rushed political maneuver by the outgoing Trump administration. This week the DOD released the results of its audit, finding the choice of Huntsville over Albuquerque was reasonable and followed federal law.