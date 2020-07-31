Documents reveal abuse by Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW MEXICO (CNN) – As Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell awaits trial, newly released documents provide insight into the charges she’s facing. A deposition from 2016 has been made public that alleges Maxwell was a recruiter for Epstein’s underage sex ring.

Testimony from Virginia Giuffre, one of Maxwell’s alleged victims implicates Prince Andrew and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson. Previously, both Prince Andrew and Richardson have denied the allegations against them.

Giuffre also said one of the men involved in Epstein’s sex ring was “a large hotel chain owner”, In the court filings, Maxwell and her attorney portray Giuffre as unreliable, pointing to errors in certain information she provided.

