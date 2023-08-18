LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The first African-American woman to graduate from what is now called New Mexico State University will be featured in a new documentary. Clara Belle Williams earned her bachelor’s in English and Education from New Mexico College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts in 1937. The school awarded her with an honorary doctorate in 1980 and the school’s English building is named in her honor.

The 30-minute documentary “Clara Bell Williams: A New Mexico Pioneer in Education” will debut on KRWG Public Media in Las Cruces next Thursday and will be available online.