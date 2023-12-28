TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos native Dustin Sweet and his co-director Dave Merlino set out to tell a story of what happened to veterans as they returned from the Vietnam war. Sweet and Merlino have been working on the film, “Apache Blues: Welcome Home” for the last seven years.

The idea came after a conversation with their script-writing mentor. From there, the duo said they were inspired to record conversations with Vietnam veterans; realizing many haven’t had a chance to share their stories about the experience they had returning from war. “All we did was sit down and listen to these guys and we didn’t have anything to say we just listen to what happened to them,” said Sweet.

Apache Blues: Welcome Home is now getting international recognition making a list of 167 feature documentaries that were eligible for the 2024 Oscars. While the film didn’t make the top 15 short list, Sweet says the attention opens doors to new possibilities.

Both film makers hope this documentary starts a new conversation about the Vietnam war. They’re now in talks to take the documentary out on a touring road show next Spring.