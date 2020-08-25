DNA evidence identifies suspect in Tucumcari Animal Hospital fire

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a horrific scene, 70 animals killed in an arson at a Tucumcari Animal Hospital; that was eight years ago. New DNA evidence has linked a suspect to the crime but will never be prosecuted for the case.

“It’s disappointing that we don’t have some sort of exception in that statue that will allow the prosecution,” said District Attorney Timothy Rose.

In 2012, the town of Tucumcari was rocked with a string of break-ins and arsons that burned multiple historic buildings throughout town including the probation and parole office and Tucumcari Animal Hospital, where over 70 animals died.

“The aggravating part in the actions of somebody caused such damage and hurt that continues to this day. Dr. Corey still doesn’t have a proper veterinary building to practice in; she’s still in a temporary site,” said Rose.

Rose says the New Mexico State Police identified Kevin Ronnie Garica as the prime suspect in the arson. DNA found at the scene of the fire was a match for Garcia.

“That resulted in a confession as for being the person that started that fire. Unfortunately, when it came in this year, that we finally had the evidence needed to prosecute the case, it was barred by the statute of limitations,” said Rose.

The District Attorney says it’s extremely frustrating because they have DNA evidence and a confession but cannot prosecute Gacia because the statute of limitations ran out on the arson crimes. Rose believes the legislature needs to change the law because in some cases it takes a long time to get matching DNA evidence.

“I think it would be something that the legislature could and should take up. They have already carved out certain limitations or certain exceptions to the general rule,” said Rose.

Garcia is expected to make a plea deal Wednesday in De Baca Magistrate Court for two other cases involving weapons and stolen property charges. The DA is hoping this third case will play a role in his sentencing.