ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A contractor has started inspecting and cleaning eight water storage tanks in Alamogordo. Video shared by the city showed a driver working inside a 32-foot-deep tank.

At that pressure, divers can only be in the water for 92 minutes so there are three divers on site to switch out as needed. The crews also use custom vacuums to clean sediment from the tanks in order to extend the life of the tanks. Work began this week and is expected to last for two weeks.