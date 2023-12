ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities said there was a disturbance at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center on Christmas Day. The incident lasted five hours.

Around 3:51 p.m., Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called to the scene after a riot was reported inside the building. Youths were allegedly throwing objects and barricading entrances. Three people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were labeled as ‘green,’ on a scale from green to red.