FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A baby who just couldn’t wait to be born, created a call for a New Mexico dispatcher that she’ll remember for the rest of her life. She helped deliver that baby on the side of the road when the mom realized she wasn’t going to make it to the hospital.

San Juan County 911 dispatcher Jessica Kubishin was ending her 12-hour shift on December 16 and answered her last call of the day. “911, what’s the address of the emergency?” said Kubishin.

She couldn’t believe the caller’s response.

“On the side of the road, my water just broke. I’m going into labor,” said the woman on the other end of the phone.

The pregnant woman, who had begun experiencing contractions, was being driven to the San Juan Regional Medical Center by her partner when they stopped on the side of County Road 3100 near the old Aztec post office.

Kubishin knew she would have to help talk someone through giving birth, a first in her nine years on the job. “Oh God, it’s coming. Oh God, it’s coming, I feel it coming,” the woman said.

“Ok, take deep breathes, ok?” Kubishin responded.

Kubishin says both parents were calm during this stressful situation. Seven minutes after the 911 call started, the baby boy was born.

Dad: “He’s coming out!”

Dispatcher: “He’s coming out?”

Dad: “Yup, he’s coming out.”

Mom: “He’s out.”

Kubishin said it’s a memory she will never forget. “I went home elated. I called everyone I knew, I was just the happiest girl. I’d never had an experience like that before here at dispatch in my nine years,” said Kubishin.

The dispatcher will get to meet the baby boy on Thursday when the parents bring him to the dispatch center.