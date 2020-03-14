Disney movie filmed in New Mexico now streaming

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, a new movie shot right here in New Mexico is now streaming on Disney+.

The adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s 2000 young-adult book ‘Stargirl’ was filmed in Albuquerque, T or C and Santa Fe. The movie follows a boy who becomes intrigued by a mysterious and quirky student played by 2016 America’s Got Talent winner Grace Vanderwaal.

