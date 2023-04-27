NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced today that a Disney feature film will soon begin production in New Mexico. The film will be a reimagining of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.”

The production is set to begin filming in and around Albuquerque. The project will employ over 500 New Mexicans, with 245 as background talent, 323 as crew members, and 10 as principal actors, according to the NM Film Office.

The film is about a Mexican-American family that has recently lost their connection to each other and their roots, who embark on an epic road trip that immediately goes hilariously wrong. Only Alexander, the supposedly cursed member of this family, can find a way to bring everyone back together. New Mexico Film Office

Featured Stars

Director

Producers

Executive Producers

Eva Longoria

Shelly Strong (“Ghost in the Shell,” “I Am Number Four”)

Emily Morris (“Stanger Things,” “The Internship”)

Screenplay

Matt Lopez (“Promised Land,” “Father of the Bride”)

“We’re very excited for this project to come to fruition and are especially excited about everything we’ve experienced in New Mexico thus far,” says director Marvin Lemus.

Alessi Hartigan Casting is holding an open casting call for background and specialty roles. “People of Hispanic descent, cumbia dancers, musicians, jugglers, and puppeteers are encouraged to participate.” To see their most recent casting notices, check their Facebook here.