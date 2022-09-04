LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A prank at a New Mexico park might be considered a crime. Police in Lovington said they know who is behind the prank, too.

A man allegedly poured dish soap into a fountain at Chaparral Park and posted the prank to social media. In turn, the soap mixed into the sprinkler system and sprayed out onto the grass. The grass could potentially die due to the soap exposure.

The Parks Department is working to clean up the mess, but they don’t know what sort of long-term damage the shenanigan has created. The police department said they know who is behind the prank, and if there happens to be any damage to the park, he could be charged.