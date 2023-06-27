TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos hotel has settled a lawsuit claiming the business discriminated against Hispanic employees.

The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed the suit against the hotel, then known as the Whitten Inn, nearly a decade ago.

It claimed owner Larry Whitten used racial slurs, ordered employees not to speak Spanish, and fired workers for refusing to anglicize their names.

According to the EEOC, the Whitten Inn and the company that later bought it have agreed to pay $87,000 in damages to the affected workers.