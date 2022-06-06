NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations:
- John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque
- New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas
- Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center, Taos
- Easter New Mexico University, Ruidoso
The day someone applies based on the first letter of their last name:
- Tuesday, June 7, A-F
- Wednesday, June 8, G-M
- Thursday, June 9, N-S
- Friday, June 10, T-Z
- Saturday, June 11, A-Z
- Sunday, June 12, A-Z
- Monday, June 13, A-Z
Only residents in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora, and Valencia Counties are eligible for emergency benefits. If approved, one month of benefits will be given.