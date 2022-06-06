NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations:

John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque

New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas

Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center, Taos

Easter New Mexico University, Ruidoso

The day someone applies based on the first letter of their last name:

Tuesday, June 7, A-F

Wednesday, June 8, G-M

Thursday, June 9, N-S

Friday, June 10, T-Z

Saturday, June 11, A-Z

Sunday, June 12, A-Z

Monday, June 13, A-Z

Only residents in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora, and Valencia Counties are eligible for emergency benefits. If approved, one month of benefits will be given.