NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations:

  • John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque
  • New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas
  • Juan Gonzales Agricultural Center, Taos
  • Easter New Mexico University, Ruidoso

The day someone applies based on the first letter of their last name:

  • Tuesday, June 7, A-F
  • Wednesday, June 8, G-M
  • Thursday, June 9, N-S
  • Friday, June 10, T-Z
  • Saturday, June 11, A-Z
  • Sunday, June 12, A-Z
  • Monday, June 13, A-Z

Only residents in Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, Mora, and Valencia Counties are eligible for emergency benefits. If approved, one month of benefits will be given.