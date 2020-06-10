Director of New Mexico’s Office of African American Affairs steps down

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The director of New Mexico’s Office of African American Affairs is stepping down. This comes less than a week after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new council for racial justice.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that William Scott Carreathers is resigning from the head of the state agency overseeing education, economic, and health initiatives for black New Mexicans. Carreathers did not say why he is resigning but has only been on the job for a year.

A spokesman for the governor says they’re looking for a new leader at a very crucial time for the black community.

Related Coverage: