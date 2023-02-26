NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is joining newspapers across the country in dropping the comic strip “Dilbert.” This change follows controversial comments made online by the creator of “Dilbert,” Scott Adams.

Adams made racially-charged statements on his YouTube show, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” where he repeatedly referred to people who are Black as members of a “hate group.” Hundreds of newspapers around the country have dropped the comic strip due to these and other remarks from Adams.

The Albuquerque Journal and the Santa Fe New Mexican posted on their websites that they will no longer carry the comic strip. Both papers expect the comic to be completely removed from their publications by next week.