NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many parts of the state will experience difficult driving conditions Friday morning as another winter storm hit the state. The most severe can be seen in the northern part of the state, stretching down to DeBaca county. Drivers across the states norther border can expect difficult conditions. The southern part of the state is experiencing snow and difficult driving conditions as well.

NMRoads map is also showing that the northern, eastern, and southern parts of the state is experiencing difficult driving conditions.

Bobcat Pass at 6:20 AM on March 11, 2022. Courtesy of NMroads

I-40 @ Santa Rosa West at 6:15 AM on March 11, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

Vaughn at 6:03 a.m. on March 11, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

I-25 southbound at Old Pecos Trail at 5:33 a.m. on March 11, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads

US 70 at Apache Summit at 5:38 a.m. on March 11, 2022. Courtesy of NMRoads