ACOMA PUEBLO, N.M. (KRQE) – Water main breaks come with a hold handful of issues. However, some of those are life-threatening for patients in need of certain treatments.

“I didn’t think I would miss my own dialysis center, but I sure do.” Josephine Rueben has spent three days a week for the last six years getting treatment at the Dialysis Center in the Acoma Pueblo, west of Albuquerque, “If I go more than two days without, it’s like goodbye world.”

The last month has presented a major challenge. The Dialysis Center has been closed since the main water line failed in late October, leaving hundreds without running water and forcing the closures of critical services.

Josephine has been forced to make the 100-mile roundtrip to Rio Rancho multiple times a week for her treatments, which she can’t live without.

“It’s just a lot to go through,” she said. Her son Myron, who is driving her to those appointments, said it’s put a physical and financial strain on the family. They have spent $1,500 already on gas getting to and from the City of Vision.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s like, I’m worried about the gas and having extra money, you know, like just to even figure out a way how to pay for it,” Myron said.

Nothing compares to the mental strain this has put on Josephine. She explained she wouldn’t be here without her family’s love and support.

“It just feels like, what is the use of going, but as I said, I have a lot of family support, my son, my husband, my sister, her husband, and my cat. They keep me going,” she said.

Josephine said she is not the only one in this bind.

“It’s another family that I have, the dialysis patients, and we get close and get to know each other, and I really feel for them too.”

Some Pueblo residents report their water has returned, but there’s still no word on when the Dialysis Center will be back up and running.

“All we do is pray, every day, (and) just continue going. I love my family, and I want to still be here.”

KRQE reached out to the Acoma Pueblo and its Governor, but we did not hear back. At last check, those on the Pueblo who do have water are still under a Boil Water Advisory.

Myron has started a GoFundMe page to help with his mother’s Dialysis treatment.