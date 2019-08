DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE)- The Dexter, New Mexico park where two internet workers were attacked by bees remains closed.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that officials are saying the Water Tower Park will remain closed until the bees can settle down and professionals can be brought in to fully remove them.

Dexter Fire and Rescue says each worker received over 100 stings. The workers were trying to repair equipment on top of an unused water tower at the park when they were attacked.

