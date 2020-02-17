Dexter honors famous jockey Mike Smith

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone who passes through Dexter, New Mexico will now know it’s home to famous jockey Mike Smith.

A sign now sits right outside city limits honoring Smith who is a Triple Crown winner and Dexter’s favorite son. Smith began breaking horses when he was just eight-years-old. He began racing at the age of 11 and in ninth grade left high school to become a professional jockey.

Smith has won countless races but in 2018 really made a name for himself while riding Justify, winning the Triple Crown.