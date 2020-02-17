Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Dexter honors famous jockey Mike Smith

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone who passes through Dexter, New Mexico will now know it’s home to famous jockey Mike Smith.

A sign now sits right outside city limits honoring Smith who is a Triple Crown winner and Dexter’s favorite son. Smith began breaking horses when he was just eight-years-old. He began racing at the age of 11 and in ninth grade left high school to become a professional jockey.

Smith has won countless races but in 2018 really made a name for himself while riding Justify, winning the Triple Crown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞