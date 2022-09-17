DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – The town of Dexter is mourning after two high school football players were involved in a car crash Friday night. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital. Despite that pain, the community is coming together to help.

The two teens in the crash, supposedly identified by the community as seniors Justus Sanders and Wyatt Garner, are described by community members as “good kids, smart, and responsible.”

Both, Sanders and Garner, play for the Dexter Demons Football team. Dexter Fire and Rescue Chief Justin Powell said the football team is struggling with the news along with the rest of the community. Despite the overwhelming sadness, Chief Powell explained they’re still coming together to help the team and the teens’ families.

When news of the accident made its way through town, Sanders’ and Garner’s classmates did not hesitate to step up trying to organize a fundraiser for the families and a vigil for the teen that died.

Dexter High School Principal Debbie Dumlao issued a statement Saturday, saying that counselors will be available for students and staff beginning on Monday. Members of the Dexter community are taking to social media to offer their condolences to Sanders’ family, but police have not identified Sanders as the teen that died.

We’re still working to learn more about the cause of the crash and the surviving victim’s condition. There will be a fundraiser car wash for the families of the teens Sunday at the Dexter firehouse beginning at 10 a.m. and a candlelight vigil set for Sunday evening at the football stadium.