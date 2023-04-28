SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, April 26, Santa Fe County Sheriffs got a call that a student brought a gun to Turquoise Trail Charter School. Now, detectives say they’ve recovered the gun.

The call to detectives prompted a shelter-in-place at the school Wednesday. But after questioning students, the gun wasn’t found immediately.

Then, law enforcement learned that the gun had been hidden in the Town of Bernalillo and recovered the firearm. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says a student hid the gun.

So far, no charges have been filed, although two students seem to have been involved, sheriff’s detectives say. They think one middle school student brought the gun to show it to other students. And they think a different student then hid the gun in the Town of Bernalillo.

The gun has no serial number or manufacturer info, but seems to be a 9mm handgun, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says. The case is still open.