Detectives ask for help identifying murder victim

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County detectives are asking for help identifying a woman found murdered and dumped.

She was found off AT&T Road and Highway 6 on July 2. Investigators say they’ve compared missing person’s cases in New Mexico and other states, but have not found any matches.

They say the woman is likely in her mid-30s to early 40s, 5-foot-2-inches tall and 98 pounds with dark, dyed shoulder length hair. They say she appears caucasian, but that has not been confirmed. They say she has upper dentures and had a hysterectomy.

They believe she had been out there no longer than 48 hours. If you think you know who she is, call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Department.