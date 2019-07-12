Detectives ask for help identifying murder victim

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County detectives are asking for help identifying a woman found murdered and dumped.

She was found off AT&T Road and Highway 6 on July 2. Investigators say they’ve compared missing person’s cases in New Mexico and other states, but have not found any matches.

They say the woman is likely in her mid-30s to early 40s, 5-foot-2-inches tall and 98 pounds with dark, dyed shoulder length hair. They say she appears caucasian, but that has not been confirmed. They say she has upper dentures and had a hysterectomy.

They believe she had been out there no longer than 48 hours. If you think you know who she is, call the Valencia County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Don't Miss