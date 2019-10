SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A Spanish-style hotel could be coming to Santa Fe.

Greer Enterprises has plans to build a four-story hotel next to Lensic Performing Arts Center at San Francisco and Sandoval streets. The 70-room hotel would cost $25 million to build, but plans still need to be approved by the Santa Fe Planning Commission and the city’s Historic Districts Review Board.

The process for project hearings is expected to pick up by the end of the year.