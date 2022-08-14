CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in the Land of Enchantment at a rally for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The event started around 4:00 p.m. at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad.

Congresswoman Yvette Herrel is also expected at the rally. She’s seeking re-election for her District 2 seat.

News 13 reached out to the Ronchetti campaign for comment on the rally but did not hear back.

The Democratic Party of New Mexico says DeSantis is bad for the state. “His signature accomplishment as governor being the homophobic “Don’t Say Gay” bill and his unrelenting attacks on women and their doctors,” said DPNM Chair Jessica Velasquez. “I tell you, it’s a new low for Ronchetti and Herrel to jump at the opportunity to rub shoulders with DeSantis.”