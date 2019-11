RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A deputy who tased a special education student has been indicted by a grand jury.

Video shows then-Rio Arriba County Deputy Jeremy Barnes tasing the 15-year-old student at Espanola High School back in May 2019. Barnes was later fired.

Wednesday, he was indicted on charges that include child abuse, false imprisonment and two misdemeanor charges.