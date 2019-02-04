New Mexico

Deputies search for missing Deming teen

Posted: Feb 03, 2019 10:19 PM MST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 05:36 AM MST

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) - Officials are searching for a Deming teen who is missing.

Sixteen-year-old April Elizondo was last seen in a Deming neighborhood Friday, February 1. Deputies believe she could be traveling to El Paso, Texas or Juarez, Mexico.

Elizondo is 5-foot-1, weighs about 100 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair that is dyed black and red. She was also last seen wearing black Adidas sweat pants with a white stripe, a white shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Elizondo's whereabouts is asked to contact Luna County Sheriff's Office at (575) 546-2655.

 

