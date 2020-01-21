Deputies search for missing Farmington woman

Shasha Marie Krause was last seen on January 18 in Farmington. (Photo: San Juan County Sheriff’s Office)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman.

Shasha Marie Krause of Farmington was last seen leaving her residence on January 18 around 8 p.m. Authorities have located her vehicle at a nearby church in the area where she lives.

Detectives are obtaining surveillance from local businesses, interviewing witnesses and are working with her family and members of the Mennonite community to locate her.

If you have seen Sasha or have any information regarding her disappearance, please contact dispatch immediately at 505-334-6622 and ask to speak to Detective Strang.