1  of  2
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Deputies search for couple who tried to lure kids into vehicle

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lincoln County Deputies are looking for a couple who reportedly tried to lure kids into their SUV.

They say they received reports from the Capitan area. They described the vehicle as a while small to mid-size SUV with some body damage. If you know anything, call the Sheriff’s Office at 575-648-2385 ext. 5.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞