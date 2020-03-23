Deputies search for couple who tried to lure kids into vehicle

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lincoln County Deputies are looking for a couple who reportedly tried to lure kids into their SUV.
They say they received reports from the Capitan area. They described the vehicle as a while small to mid-size SUV with some body damage. If you know anything, call the Sheriff’s Office at 575-648-2385 ext. 5.
