SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The investigation into the deadly shooting on the Rust film set is now in the hands of the district attorney. A spokesperson says the office has received the investigating report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff. It comes more than a year after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun loaded with a live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
The DA’s office says their prosecutors and investigators will review the report before deciding how to proceed. The sheriff’s office says elements of the report need to be redacted before it is released to the public.