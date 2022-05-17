LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a burned home in Las Cruces. The home on Fox Rd. was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived Monday night.

They say a man who lived there told them the woman who lived with him was unaccounted for. A body was recovered from the home but the sheriff’s office is still working to identify the person.