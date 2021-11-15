Deputies investigating death of 1-month-old in Valencia County

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a one-month-old on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says around 8 a.m. deputies responded to the 10th block of Clearview Dr. after the infant’s mother called 911. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the infant’s mother called 911 for help and when deputies arrived they found an unresponsive one-month-old boy who had signs of blunt force trauma. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies also found a 4-year-old boy who was then transported to UNM Hospital for evaluation.

The Sheriff’s Office says CYFD was called and the 4-year-old boy was taken into state custody on a 48-hour hold upon release from the hospital. Deputies say the mother is being detained for questioning but it’s not yet known if she will face charges.

No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide information as soon as it becomes available.