FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s SWAT team is responding to a violent situation at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. Jayme Harcrow with San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says inmates were upset about the response to COVID-19 so they set fire and damaged an area at the jail.

No injuries have been reported and medics are at the scene. No other information has been released at this time.