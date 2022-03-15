ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Authorities believe someone was building explosives in an Eddy County home. Deputies say while executing a search warrant at an Artesia home on Saturday, they found evidence of improvised explosive devices manufacturing.

Residents around an area of 42nd St. were evacuated as a precaution. Deputies did not say if they have identified or arrested a suspect. KRQE News 13 reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information but did not hear back.