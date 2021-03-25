Dept. of Workforce Solutions warns residents of social media fraud attempts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions reports that it has become aware of multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain personal information through fake Facebook pages. The department reminds the public to never provide their information to anyone over social media.

In a press release, the department states that it operates the Facebook page New Mexico Dept. of Workforce Solutions and handle @NewMexicoDWS. There have been multiple pages with similar names that have appeared and have attempted to contact followers on the department’s actual page.

The fraudulent accounts offer assistance and are sometimes offering a fake U.S. Department of Labor email address. The accounts reportedly may try to represent themselves as legitimate agencies and promise they can obtain unemployment benefits on behalf of a claimant and may try to charge a fee to do so.

NMDWS offers the following tips:

NMDWS’s Facebook and Instagram pages have a blue checkmark next to them that indicates the page has been verified.

Comments made by the official NMDWS page also have a blue checkmark next to them showing the page is verified. If a comment or page looks like the NMDWS but doesn’t have a blue checkmark on Facebook or Instagram it is a fraudulent account.

NMDWS offers responses to general questions but says it will never ask for claimants’ information over social media.

The only phone number for the Unemployment Insurance Operations Center is 1-877-664-6984.

The department says the only legitimate way to file for Unemployment Insurance benefits in New Mexico is through the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions online or by calling 1-877-664-6984 and there is never a charge to file for benefits.

NMDWS states that it is working with Facebook in order to quickly identify and remove fraudulent pages and comments. Suspected fraud activities can be reported by calling the Unemployment Investigations line at 505-243-7283 or via email at id.verify@state.nm.us. Residents who are concerned about COVID-19 related fraud or other scamming activity are urged to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General immediately at nmag.gov.