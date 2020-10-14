Dept. of Public Safety announces open positions for transportation inspectors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Public Safety has announced that it is looking for individuals that want to make the roadways in New Mexico a safer place. There are now immediate openings for transportation inspectors in San Jon as well as in other locations throughout New Mexico.

Transportation inspectors work out of the Ports of Entry and Commercial Motor Vehicle inspection areas in New Mexico and work to ensure safe and legal CMV operations by enforcing state and federal traffic laws and regulations. Transportation inspectors have the authority to a place a CMV and drivers out of service for serious violations.

In a press release from New Mexico State Police, ideal candidates for transportation inspectors are described as having good customer service and organizational skills. They can write summary reports and work in a high-volume setting within a law enforcement environment.

While mechanical knowledge is helpful, it is not required and on-the-job training will be provided. Candidates must have a high school diploma and one year of general work experience.

Candidates must also have a valid New Mexico driver’s license and no felony convictions. The candidate must additionally complete the North American Standards CMV Inspector’s Certification within one year of hire.

Those interested in San Jon Transportation Inspector position are asked to contact the New Mexico State Police District 9 Tucumcari office at 575-461-3300 option 6. For additional information on positions in Anthony, Texaco, Clayton, Lordsburg, Manuelito, and Santa Teresa, visit spo.state.nm.us and search job “transportation inspector” and “MTD transportation inspector”.

