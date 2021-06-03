Dept. of Labor awards Goodwill Industries of New Mexico with nearly $500K to help veterans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Labor is awarding $493,867 to Goodwill Industries of New Mexico in an effort to help veterans experiencing homelessness find employment and to address obstacles they may face upon returning to civilian life. The grant is part of more than $52 million distributed nationwide that will help veterans who are experiencing homelessness across the country return to the workforce.

According to a press release from the Department of Labor, 119 continuation grants that total over $40 million and 36 new three-year grants totaling over $12 million will provide a range of services to veterans who are currently homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Goodwill Industries is a nonprofit organization that helps New Mexicans find jobs. The organization offers programs for veterans that help those who are currently or at risk of experiencing homelessness find long-term employment and also provides social services.